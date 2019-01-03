ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It was a heartfelt day at Vance Providence Elementary School as one of their students received a surprise of a lifetime.

When 5-year-old Harmony Keitt was called out of class and to the library she knew there was a surprise.

As she walked through the doors a group voices screamed "HI HARMONY" and as she looked to her right a man in a uniform carrying a colorful bouquet of flowers popped out from behind a book shelf. Harmony's dad had come home.

There wasn't a dry eye in the room as the two hugged.

Harmony's father, Sgt. Todd Keitt, serves in the US Army and hasn't seen his family for nearly a year that he has been in Afghanistan.

While overwhelmed with emotion from seeing his family, Keitt said, "It's a very very incredible feeling." He went on to say, "My family is everything, my kids are everything. My kids are number one to me."

Harmony's mother says it was a hard secret to keep but the surprise was well worth it as the 5 year-old has been missing her dad,

Harmony says, "I was surprised. I love playing with my daddy. I'm so excited."

