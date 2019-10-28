CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween's almost here, and chances are, it's going to be a close for your carved pumpkins to make it.

Be honest, how are your jack-o-lanterns looking? If they're starting to get a little, shall we say, "not so fresh," you can still save them. According to Good Housekeeping, the key to keeping your pumpkin fresh throughout the fall is to spray them with water. Just a quick couple of misty shots should do the trick.

You'll also want to make sure you got all of the pumpkin guts out when you scooped it. That's what rots first and can make it easier for your pumpkin to fall apart, especially when the weather is as erratic as it's been here in the Columbia area lately.

Another good tip is to put petroleum jelly on the cut edges to seal in the moisture. If that doesn't help and your pumpkin is nearing its end, experts say you can give them an overnight ice bath in the sink to restore their shell.