Michael Dantzler has been creating art in the city of Columbia for several years. He says his art is a way of bringing the community together.

"There is art everywhere, I look at being an artist as a ministry, bringing people together through things that they may not think about." Dantzler said.

Dantzler's latest piece, a mural on Lady Street in downtown Columbia, is a map of the City of Columbia.

"I wanted to do an overview of the whole Columbia area." he said. "Touching on various things that make us connected as people."

The map mural called the "Columbia Map of Infinite Connectedness" was a project through the city's Leadership Columbia Class of 2017.

Dantzler hopes the map mural sparks connectivity in the midlands.

"I hope it makes you feel good, I used a lot of feel good colors," Dantzler says. "Even people not interested in maps, maybe they'll want to use maps on their phone to have a better understanding of where they are"

The mural is located at the intersection of Lady and Lincoln in Downtown Columbia.