CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is desperate to find a special necklace he made that honors his late wife.

Patrick Waddell told NBC Charlotte that he and his kids took a trip last Saturday to Ocean Lakes Campground in Myrtle Beach.

Waddell said later that evening he noticed that he had lost the necklace that has his and his late wife’s wedding rings on it.

"It had mine and my late wife's wedding rings on it looped together so that they can't be separated," Waddell said

Waddell said he lost his wife, Sherri, to colon cancer back in November 2016. He said those rings mean the world to him.

"I wanted to be buried with them one day," Waddell said. "It sucks not having them is the easiest way to put it."

Waddell said he believes the necklace fell off while he was driving a golf cart around the Ocean Lakes Campground. Waddell said he thinks the rings would be easy to spot.

Anyone who finds the necklace is asked to call: 704-408-5054.