First Lady Jill Biden in West Columbia for surprise visit

The visit coincides with the celebration of 50 years as pastor for Dr. Charles B. Jackson at Brookland Baptist Church.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The First Lady of the United States made a surprise visit to the Midlands of South Carolina on Sunday where she is expected to make an appearance at a local church.

According to press pool reports, Dr. Jill Biden is expected to attend a celebration of Dr. Charles B. Jackson's 50 years as pastor of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.

Jackson's biography describes him as a native of West Columbia who continued his academic career at Benedict College before pursuing seminary studies at Morehouse School of Religion of Interdenominational Theological Center.

Most recently, he received a Doctor of Divinity from Columbia International University in 2018 and a Doctor of Public Service from the University of South Carolina.

News19 has crews at the church to provide more information about the appearance and the celebration.