x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

life

Tributes to Rep. John Lewis shared by civil rights luminaries, colleagues, celebrities across the globe

Many took to social media and other mediums to honor the longtime U.S. representative and civil rights icon.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
** ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND MAY 12-13 ** Rep. John Lewis, R-Ga., is shown on the balcony outside his office on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 10, 2007, in Washington. Lewis wants to commemorate the Civil Rights movement with a limited-edition silver dollar marking the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. Lewis has joined with Ohio Republican Deborah Pryce to introduce legislation in 2007 calling for the U.S. Mint to produce 350,000 $1 coins marking the golden anniversary of the landmark law's signing in 1964. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ATLANTA — The world shared their words of honor and comfort on Friday night following the announcement that a civil rights legend, Rep. John Lewis, had died.

Word came in from not only politicians and stars, but also those who continue the work he performed through his life.

We're collecting some of the most impactful messages shared overnight Friday, praising Lewis and what he accomplished over the course of his 80 years.

Dr. Bernice King

Gov. Brian Kemp

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Stacey Abrams

Former President Barack Obama

"In so many ways, John’s life was exceptional. But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union."  

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Jimmy Carter

Sen. David Perdue (R)

“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”

Rev. Raphael Warnock

"Today the world lost a giant. I lost a mentor, a church member and a friend. In his youth, John Lewis wrestled with a call to ministry. But instead of preaching sermons, he became a sermon for all the world to see. He was a walking, living sermon about love, truth-telling and justice-making on the earth.

John Lewis summoned the best within us while standing on a bridge in Selma with faith and courage. As his pastor, I was honored to be with him as he crossed his final bridge with the same faith and courage.

The hero of Bloody Sunday fought for our voice and our vote. For that he will be kindly remembered by history, his deeds etched in eternity. Our lives are richer and better because John Lewis passed our way.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R)

“The passing of John Lewis is a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country. Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis. As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage. We know his legacy will never be forgotten. Jeff and I join the nation in mourning this tremendous loss. May God comfort the Lewis family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Atlanta City Council

Former VP Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies

Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich

Ava DuVernay

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D)

Stephen Colbert

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R)

Martin Luther King, III

NAACP

Sen. Kamala Harris (D)

Embassy of Ireland

Rep. Lucy McBath (D)

Preet Bharara

Pau Gasol

Remembering John Lewis

John Lewis, maker of ‘good trouble,’ dies

Family releases statement after John Lewis death

John Lewis, civil rights icon

1 / 21
File photo by Jim Bourdier, AP
Lewis speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., on June 23, 1964, where he called on President Johnson to protect summer volunteers in Mississippi.