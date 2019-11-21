COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents, have you ever sent your kids to school knowing they were not feeling well?

According to a survey by Study.org, 7 in 10 parents admit they've sent their sick child to school.

It also found that 6 in 10 parents have sent their child to school with a contagious infection.

Respondents blamed their actions on pressures at work, while others listed the school's strict attendance rules.

No matter the reason, health experts say sending a child to school sick is not a good idea.

Dr. Caroline Webber is a pediatrician at Lexington Pediatric Practice, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice.

She has a few pointers for parents navigating through cold and flu season.

What are signs that your child needs to stay home from school?

"Fever. That would be a definite no-go for school. If you feel like your child is not well enough to participate in class or they may be distracting to others in class, whether they're up coughing or blowing their nose constantly, I wouldn't send them with that. Also, if you feel like they are in pain, with whatever may be bothering them. Those are your main things to watch out for," according to Webber.

What if you are having a hard time telling how sick they are?

"A lot of times you just have to think about your child. You know them the best," said Webber. "If it's not obvious, they don't have a significantly high fever or are vomiting, but they are just not themselves, just think about whether you think they are going to be able to do their best in school that day,"

How do you know when they can go back to school?

"If your child has had a fever, once that fever has been gone for 24 hours, you could then send them back to school and they wouldn't be considered contagious at that time. If they had been evaluated and diagnosed with a bacterial infection and had been treated with antibiotics, typically once they have been on those antibiotics for 24 hours, they're considered well enough to return to school.Also, you want to wait about 24 hours between any episode of vomiting and returning to school," according to Webber.

Should you send your sick child to school?

"No, you definitely want to avoid sending your child to school sick," said Webber. "Not only because of what is in their best interests, but also that would not be in the best interests of other children, teachers in the classroom because they would be potentially contagious."

