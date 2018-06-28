Charlotte, NC (WCNC) - Remember Krispy Kreme's chocolate-glazed doughnuts from the solar eclipse last year?

Mark your calendars because they're coming back for one day only! The iconic doughnut shop announced they'll serve up the chocolate-covered treats to celebrate World Chocolate Day on July 7 in 29 countries across six continents, beginning at midnight in Auckland, New Zealand.

"Creating an awesome chocolate glaze experience that brings together chocolate and doughnut fans around the world is something that is really special for us,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The joyful reaction and demand for the Chocolate Glaze Doughnut during last year’s total solar eclipse proved that we had to share this experience again, this time on a global scale.”

Krispy Kreme lovers looking to celebrate the occasion can find a participating location here.

