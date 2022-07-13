Free will service for law enforcement sheds light on importance of wills

The Lexington County Sheriff Department was given pro bono services today that covered end-of-life legal challenges.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Today, a group of local lawyers with Nexsen Pruet headed to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department to provide pro bono services for law enforcement staff.

This was day two of a two-day program that focused on wills, living wills, and health care power of attorney documents.

Suzi Grigg, a member of Nexsen Pruet, was there today and says that law enforcement risk their lives on a daily basis, so there's a need for wills. She adds that the program was able to help around 70 staff members in Lexington and hopes to expand the free services to other parts in the state in the future.

"This going to help the families in the event that one of those officers dies in the line of duty or something else happens."

According to Lisa Hosteler Brown, a lawyer with LawyerLisa, a will is a powerful tool for anyone, even those who aren't risking their life.

"There are laws that say what happens to your stuff when you pass away. If you don't change that by your own document, then whatever that law says at the time of your death, is what will control what happens to all of your stuff. So if you want to make that decision for yourself, and not necessarily go by the default then you can create a will or a trust."

She adds that the process is easy and it's important to start early with wills. She says that once you turn 18, your parents are not in charge of you or your assets, so to protect what's yours, take the first steps.

"Getting those documents done, even while you’re young is very important."