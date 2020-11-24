x
Local woman turns 103, celebrates with a parade

In Columbia, Rubie Schumpert's 103rd birthday was Sunday, Nov. 22 -- there was a parade!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Birthday wishes all around for Rubie Schumpert who turned 103 on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. 

The Columbian was a member of the National Association of University Women and it was members of this group of women who helped put on a birthday parade in front of Schumpert's home to celebrate her during COVID-19. 

The parade came as a welcomed surprise. 

"With this virus going on, we can't gather into groups. That's why they all are coming by to wish me a 103 birthday and I'm very, very happy about that," she said. 

Schumpert is the third of nine children and a world traveler. She has two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. 

Because of her family, Schumpert is also hard working. Her father was a carpenter during The Great Depression. 

