Ask any police officer, and they’ll tell you drunk drivers pretty much read from the same script when asked if they’ve been drinking.

They deny it.

Well, according to a report in the medical journal BMJ Open Gastroenterology, one man in North Carolina did just that when he was pulled over on suspicion of DUI, in 2014 -- but he was telling the truth.

The officer had no reason to believe him, so he was handcuffed and taken to a hospital. A breathalyzer test didn’t help his case.

His blood-alcohol level was 0.2 percent -- more than two times the legal limit.

He was drunk, but he stuck with his story.

For a year, he complained of feeling foggy, and he suffered from depression.

Then, in 2015, he found out why.

He was diagnosed with Auto-brewery syndrome (ABS) -- also known as gut fermentation syndrome. It’s a rare condition that causes the body to turn carbohydrates into alcohol.

Doctors have been treating him ever since.

In 2017, he ate pizza and drank soda. He got so drunk, he had to be rushed to the hospital.

