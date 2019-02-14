SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — We have all received relationship advice, whether solicited or not.

In the case of Phil and Stella Szemela, 98 and 97, it might be worth listening to. The happy couple currently resides at the Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay in South Pasadena after 75 wondrous years of marriage.

When we asked the quirky, but loving couple how they met, we were met with "Oh, that's a good one" by Phil.

Stella confidently says, "Oh, I'll tell the story!"

It all started with five teen girls in a group going to a grammar school function. It ended with a male companion add-on.

"We were going down the chute, and he goes 'Oh, I'll catch you!'" Stella said with a laugh.

"And look what I got!" Phil said with a smile.

Stella says he lived on one side of the river and she lived on the other. The two would meet on the bridge that connected them to cross over to share an ice cream soda. It would become their first official date.

The happy couple would be married eight years later.

Family

The local community came together to celebrate the renewal of the Szemelas' wedding vows along with nine other local couples in the community.

One of the secrets to a lasting marriage? Stress.

"We didn't have any," Phil jokingly said.

Another one is best said in Stella's own words. "We never went to bed without kissing each other and saying we were sorry."

This shined throughout the vow renewal ceremony as they gladly kissed one another's hands and gave a big ol' smooch for the camera.

Happy anniversary to the beautiful couple, and many more!

