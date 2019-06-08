COLUMBIA, S.C. — The price tag for a college education can be overwhelming, and for some students, it wouldn’t be a possibility without the help of scholarships.

Men of Hope is a local organization that raises funds to help students in need.

On Tuesday, Renard Green and Larry Francis stopped by News19 This Morning to talk about the organizations upcoming golf tournament.

The annual event raises money for college scholarships. The organization gives $10,000 in scholarships annually to 10 deserving students with challenging backgrounds.

Students are identified through their high school’s guidance department and must meet certain academic requirements.

The 2019 Men of Hope Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, August 8 at Linrick Golf Course in Columbia.

Click here for more information.