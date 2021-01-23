Midlands animal shelter sees a spike in pet adoptions

Local shelters say fostering and adoptions have surged during the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With more people at home, Midlands animal shelters say they have seen a spike of pet fostering and adoptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've had three fosters so far," psychology student Koko Obetz said. She decided to turn her quarantine period into an adventure. "Having online classes at school, I was lonely and bored," she says.

"My roommates and I decided we wanted to have another dog in the house." So, she decided to foster a pet, she says. "It teaches you responsibility. I am no longer just taking care of myself. I am taking care of an animal and their needs are being met."

At the start of the pandemic, many shelters had to close their doors for several months. Final Victory Animal Rescue reopened last September. Katy Cowan, founder of the shelter, said, "It has been unreal the amount of fosters we have had."

One upside of the pandemic, pet adoptions have increased, with people stuck at home seeking companionship. "They are at home ... and it makes them realize they have always wanted a dog," Cowan said.

Cowan says a shelter can be a stressful place for an animal, but "People have been stepping up left and right to take a dog home."

Ashley Collier, who also works at the shelter, said this is why fostering is so important. "They only learn their personalities when they go out with their fosters or they go for a doggy day out," Collier said.

Sadly, these beautiful, four-legged fur babies are here for a reason. "We had a dog just recently, Kirby. He was abandoned down the street here, next to a dumpster in a tiny crate with no food or water in the cold evening," Collier said. "The more dogs we get out to foster, the more eventually go to adoption."

Dogs provide unconditional love, they don't judge you, and they keep us comfort. "There is always volumes and volumes of animals looking for homes," Cowan said.

So, why not try fostering? "Fostering is the best experience I have ever had," Obetz said. You may just fall in love.