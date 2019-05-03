TAMPA, Fla. — Stuffed toys must be lost at Busch Gardens every day, but this one is very special.

Will Gamez shared his story with us.

His daughter, Laylah, was born March 17, 2018. On the day she was born, he bought a pink bear.

Laylah died three months later on June 22, 2018.

His oldest daughter, Calista, turned 2 on Friday. Calista still links Laylah to the bear, saying "Bear" and "Sissy sissy." So when they went to Busch Gardens to celebrate Calista's birthday, the bear came along.

While at the park, the family noticed the bear was gone. Gamez says they searched everywhere but came up empty.

They reported the bear missing and went to lost and found, but were told they will just have to wait and see if someone turns it in.

"I know to some people it’s just a pink bear, but to us it’s more, it’s Laylah," Gamez told us. "And we miss her so much."

If you find the bear or know anything about it, you can reach out to Gamez via his Facebook page.

