Mother Rivers, a storied island matriarch of Gullah Geechee culture, dies at 104

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina community with rich ties to the state's history is mourning the loss of a woman who saw more than a century of it firsthand - and left an enduring mark on the people she met along the way.

The Town of Hilton Head announced on Friday that Mother Ethel Green Rivers, known as Mother Rivers to the community, recently died at 104.

"Mother Rivers' legacy traces back to her birthplace in the historic Mitchelville, where her life journey began. She dedicated her entire life to raising her family and witnessed countless transformations on the island," the town said in a statement. "She remained a steadfast pillar of our community, preserving the rich Gullah Geechee culture and traditions that are so dear to our hearts."

The town remembered her for her contributions to her family, church, and the island itself. Officials said that in addition to being a matriarch of the island, she was also the mother of 17 children and grandmother to 46. She is also believed to have been the oldest native resident of Hilton Head Island - a title that gave her a perspective few had on the region's evolution and its impact on the island's rich culture.