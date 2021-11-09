National Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 will see return of in-person events

The springtime celebration has been held virtually for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above is from March 30, 2021)

For the first time in two years, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will be back in person from March 20 - April 17, 2022.

The springtime celebration has been held virtually for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of signature in-person events was announced by Festival President Diana Mayhew Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the National Cherry Blossom Festival will be live and in-person in 2022," said Mayhew. "We will ensure that D.C. continues to own spring."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower joined festival officials on stage, saying that the District is open and it's time to celebrate the blossoms back in person.

"In neighborhoods across DC, the cherry blossoms have been a bright spot during the past two years – a beautiful reminder of hope and renewal,' said Bowser. "Now, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Washington, DC to experience the full in-person 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival and all that DC has to offer."

Officials also revealed the official poster for the 2022 festival, created by Lea Craigie-Marshall. The piece, inspired by love and respect for the environment, features monarch butterflies among a plethora of blooms.