WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The National Park Service (NPS) has announced it will waive entrance fees on five days in 2020.

Each of the days are in celebration or commemoration of holidays or special days.

“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity and heritage,” said NPS Deputy Director David Vela. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”

Free Entrance Days in 2020:

Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

The National Park Service says that out of 419 National Park sites, 110 charge an entrance fee, with costs ranging from $5 to $35. The other 309 national parks do not have entrance fees.

NPS adds that the 2020 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass will allow unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks for $80.

