COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in a neighborhood across the street from the Lexington Family YMCA are concerned about the potential for traffic and development that could come to the area once the YMCA closes.

WLTX reported this week the Lexington Family YMCA would close December 20th.

Bill Price, with Columbia YMCA, said they're working with developer LandTech on a sale of the land.

LandTech President Kevin Steelman said the property is under contract, expected to close early 2020, and they plan on 450-480 new homes, about 3 per acre.

But neighbors across the street in Colony Lakes, like Raelee Fry, are cautious about the planned development.

“My biggest concern is the traffic. We live in such a narrow area that YMCA Road that runs from Number 6 all the way down, there are a bunch of communities around here that will be impacted by that,” Fry said.

Fry, and three other neighbors, said traffic already backs up at YMCA Road and Old Orangeburg Road when school is in session.

“And when school is not in session you can tell a difference. So, I would just be concerned that the traffic would back up,” Fry added.

Another neighbor, Jennifer Hill said she was sad to lose the YMCA. Hill said her child attended summer camps there and occasionally used after school programs. Hill herself used to be a member.

Additionally, Hill added to the concerns about the planned future neighborhood.

“I am very worried about new students, are they going to be able to accommodate this many new kids? Traffic? Busses? Very concerned about that,” Hill said.

A Lexington County spokesman said the County does not have any filed documentation for development in the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and LandTech said they’re in the process of conducting a traffic study on the area.

LandTech will fund the study and eventually present its findings to SCDOT. SCDOT said the developer will be responsible for any potential changes to roadways to alleviate traffic.

Steelman said SCDOT recently made intersection improvements to the area of Old Orangeburg Road and YMCA Road, adding he hoped they would not have to add more.

The new development’s entrance would be across the street from the entrance to Colony Lakes, where the current YMCA entrance is now, according to Steelman. He said they did not think they would have to add a light, but would wait for the results of the study.

The houses would vary in price from the high $100,000s to the mid $200,000s and the entire development would be completed in seven to eight years, according to Steelman.