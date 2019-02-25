COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new candy shop is coming to the town of Chapin at a location that is quite familiar to Chapin residents.

The candy shop, 'S&S Destination,' will be located at 1200 Chapin Avenue, a building that was originally built as a filling station back in the early 1900s.

Jaime Bohnke, who purchased the building back in 2013, says the shop will have something for everyone.

“We’re going to offering mega sweets, and I say mega sweets because it is going to be a one stop shop for all the sweet tooths," Bohnke says. "It’s going to bring a lot of nostalgia from back in the day, offering the retro candies, all the tables have the history of Chapin in them."

Bohnke also says the shop will bring a lot of energy to Chapin.

“It’s going to be a place where you want to stop in and have a breakfast after you come from church or school and you want candy and Ice Cream, I think its going to be a gathering place.” Bohnke said.

S&S Destination will open its doors in May.