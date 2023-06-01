New sidewalks are coming to Newberry County in an effort to keep pedestrians safe

Two separate grants have been provided and hope to make walking a safer activity in highly-trafficked areas.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Some pedestrians in Newberry County won't find themselves walking on the shoulder of the road for much longer as new sidewalks are coming.

The first is coming to Johnstone Street in Newberry.

"Sidewalks will allow those residents access into Downtown or the commercial corridor on Wilson Road," said City Manager Matt Dewitt in Newberry.

The sidewalk will be 2,560 feet long and stretch from Wise Street to Wilson Road.

"They were having to walk on the shoulder of the road, and this road can be very busy at times," Dewitt said. "So, it was important for us to make sure that the pedestrians who have to walk or traverse have a safe and efficient way to do that."

Resident Alfred Comer said he thinks this will be an improvement for safety.

"It will be very sufficient because you don't have to worry about being hit by the car that's coming by - it's pretty close - and you don't have to worry about walking in the mud so I think a sidewalk is a good idea," he said.

Newberry isn't the only community as a sidewalk has also been approved in Whitmire on Subertown Road and Gary street.

"We have two housing apartments back here and a lot of those people have to walk back and forth to town and do have to walk back and forth to town this road is walked almost all day and night," Newberry County Chair Todd Johnson said. "We wanted to get young children out of the road so they could walk safely on the sidewalk. It's just a really bad situation and we're just pleased as can be to get this rectified.

Both projects are still in the early phases.