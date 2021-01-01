x
New Year's babies! Charlotte area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2021

Several families in the area rang in the new year with brand new bundles of joy.
Credit: Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area hospitals are welcoming some new bundles of joy to usher in 2021. 

In Charlotte, Emerson Ruth Collins was born at Novant Presbyterian Hospital just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.  The 5 pound, 11 ounce baby girl is healthy and already being snuggled by mom and dad. 

Credit: Novant Health

Atrium Health in Charlotte announced the hospital's first baby was delivered at 1:03 a.m. on Friday to proud parents LaKara and RyQwonn. 

Zioe was born at Carolina's Medical Center weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. 

Credit: Atrium Health

In Matthews, another baby girl made her debut at 2:16 a.m.  Kennedy Josey was born at Novant Health Matthews, weighing in at 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Kennedy has two big brothers to look up, ages 7 and 9. 

Credit: Novant Health

Novant Health Huntersville and Mint-Hill have not announced the birth of their first babies of 2021 yet. 

