Newport News woman an international TikTok sensation

Tammy Ortery has more than 120,000 followers and millions of views on video-sharing app TikTok.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tammy Ortery always dreamed of being an entertainer.

It’s safe to say that dream has come true.

The Warwick High School Guidance Secretary has developed a massive following on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok after posting dancing videos from her house in Newport News.

She currently has more than 120,000 followers and receives millions of views from all over the world.

“It’s crazy,” said Ortery. “I get messages from Germany, Bangladesh, Canada.”

She started making the videos about a month ago. They feature pop, hip-hop, and Motown songs behind Ortery’s impromptu, charming dance moves.

There’s something about the videos that just make people happy.

But if you ask her why they’re so popular the answer is simple: in a world filled with posturing and seemingly perfect posts and videos, Ortery is as real as it gets.