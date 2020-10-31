Norton NICU babies show off their very first Halloween costumes

Halloween can be pretty spooky, but these costumes are nothing but cute!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mermaids and Minions and Minnie's, oh my! Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital were treated to a little Halloween fun this week. The hospital recently released a series of photos showing their tiniest patients dressed in their first Halloween costumes.

“For parents of premature infants, any opportunity to be a ‘normal’ family is a welcome break from the beeping of equipment and routine of the hospital,” Maggie Roetker, the director of public relations for Norton Healthcare said in a press release.

Roetker said the costumes were provided by families, hospital employees and volunteers -- and some are even handmade. The infants are dressed “under the watchful eye of medical personnel” to allow families a little moment of celebration in what can be a stressful time.

Check out the precious photos below:

PHOTOS | NICU babies crushing first Halloween in dazzling costumes at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

According to the press release, around 800 babies are cared for by the staff at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital every year.

Baptist Health and UofL Health also took part in the annual tradition of gifting their newest patients with Halloween costumes. If you're looking for more cute photos, check these out:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.