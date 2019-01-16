ELM CITY, North Carolina — Law enforcement officers are showing thanks to a woman who stopped to help a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was shot Monday night, and stayed with him until EMS arrived.

Just moments after Trooper Daniel Harrell was shot during a traffic stop on Sharon Acres Road near Elm City, Sherice Richardson drove by the scene.

“I was coming around the curve. I saw some blue lights, and so I slowed down and saw smoke coming from the vehicle. I was like that must have been a car accident,” she said.

Richardson said something told her she should stop, despite being a few minutes late to pick up her 1-year-old daughter from daycare.