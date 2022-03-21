Officer Tommy Norman says he suffered a major heart attack

Officer Tommy Norman updated his followers on social media Tuesday, saying he suffered a major heart attack with 90-95% blockage.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from April 2021.

According to North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman's social media pages, he has suffered a heart attack.

Norman took to Facebook earlier Monday morning, March 21 saying he experienced "severe pain" in his chest and left arm Sunday night, where he was later admitted to the CCU.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Norman posted an update on Facebook saying it was confirmed he had a heart attack.

"After being placed in CCU, a heart cath was performed where blockage was found," Norman said in the post. "During this procedure a stent was placed in my heart. I’ll remain in the hospital at least one more night. Thank you for your prayers."

On Tuesday, Officer Norman updated his social media followers by saying he suffered a major heart attack with 90-95% blockage.

"I’ll receive an additional stent in 2 weeks called the “widow maker.” I’ll be honest I’m a little scared. Please keep me in your prayers. Thank you," he said.