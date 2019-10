There was everything for everyone at the 18th annual Oktoberfest in historic downtown Newberry.

Held on the first Saturday in October, the event brougth thousands to the streets of Newberry. The patrons enjoyed live music, arts and craft vendors, two beer gardens and authentic German food at several vendors.

The kids were not forgotten as they were able to enjoy inflatable games, a rock wall, face painting along with a merry-go-round.