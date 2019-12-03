COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been a rough couple of days for nine month old cat Willow.

Vets at the Kershaw County Humane Society are now taking care of a cat that was shot multiple times.

Willow was shot multiple times, which led to a gangrene infection that forced doctors to amputate her front legs.

Dr. Michael Sauer performed the surgery and says the nine month old cat is a miracle.

“One more night she would have been dead," Sauer says. "from the infection it was one of the worse infections I have ever seen, I've done lots of surgeries but I have never seen one that bad and one left that long.”

Willow is currently being cared for at the Kershaw County Humane Society. The folks who work there say they have fell in love with cat's kind spirit.

“When Willow came in, we saw that she had a lot of spirit you can tell she was a fighter and we did give her that chance that she deserved and she is not letting anything stop her.” says Dawn Pennington, who works at the Kershaw County Humane Society.

If you would like to make donations to "Willow" , visit www.kchumanesociety.org to make a online donation.