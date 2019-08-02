ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It was an emotional and reflective day as students past and present from South Carolina State University marched on and around the campus to honor the lives taken over 50 years ago during the Orangeburg massacre.

February 8th marks the 51st anniversary of the horrific shooting of protesters on the South Carolina State University campus by South Carolina Highway Patrol Officers.

“You see the unity out here you see the black love out here, you see everyone coming together as one” says Vic Douglas, a senior at SC State University ae who helped lead the march.

Douglas goes onto share his feelings, “Just to see the amount of people here and for a cause as this. You know the magnitude of it all, the alumni coming here with students like myself and as a senior and just remembering the memories of the Orangeburg massacre and I’m just thankful to be a SC state student.”

Today’s march had attendees from current students to some of the protesters who was there that horrific evening in 1968.

John Stroman remembers that day, he was a protester and today he was honored for his courage and bravery during that time. Stroman says, “I led the demonstration at the bowling alley. I was arrested that Tuesday night and beat up that Tuesday night.”

Although Stroman didn’t want to go into to much detail about the night of the incident he says that a spirit of thankfulness will remain with him for the rest of his life. Stroman says, “I pray five times a day at least and I thank God because I thought I wasn’t going to be here.”

In remembrance of the massacre a ceremony will take place tomorrow on South Carolina State University’s campus at 11 am.