COLUMBIA, S.C. — As businesses are slowly starting to reopen that means more moms and dads are headed back work.

For parents who are struggling to find a safe place to care for their children, South Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral can help. It's an organization that helps parents find child care.

"We can provide for them through a web referral or a phone call, information on how to find childcare that may may meet their needs," said Melissa McDonald, director of SC Child Care Resource and Referral.

McDonald said they will talk with you about what you are looking for in a program, your kids and your schedule. After that, the organization will then give you a list of referrals.

Child Care Resource and Referral is also working with parents who have children that are too old for daycare but too young to stay home alone.

"There are a lot of programs right now that are taking in school-aged children that may not have before. There are also some temporary sites that are scattered throughout the state that have been approved by DSS Childcare licensing to open up," McDonald said. "We can refer you to those programs as well."

A major concern for parents is cost. Child care can be expensive and money is tight for a lot of people because of they were out of work due to the pandemic.

However, there is help. "There are some programs statewide that are available to help parents pay for childcare. There are also some programs that are free of charge," said McDonald.

If you need financial help, she recommends the SC Voucher Program. It makes payments to child care providers to care for children from low-income families so their parents can work.

McDonald said once you find a child care program that's right for your kids, talk to them about your concerns. McDonald believes it will make the transition a little easier.

Here are links to resources to help South Carolina parents:

SC Child Care Resource & Referral

Parents can call or submit a web referral form on the website to request customized child care referrals to meet their family’s needs. Child Care programs can also access the website to request technical assistance services from regional quality coaches to assist in opening their programs or other resources to support their programs.

Parents can also reach Child Care Resource & Referral at 1-888-335-1002.

SC Voucher Program

Information on SC voucher programs.

Palmetto Pre-K

One-stop shop for finding free or subsidized educational pre-k programs in South Carolina.