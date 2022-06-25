Midlands reacts to SCOTUS abortion ruling

While some celebrated, others took the streets in protest.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday was a day of mixed reactions when it came to the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Some South Carolinians, like Mark Baumgartner, said they were excited about the ruling.

"We are ecstatic," Baumgartner said. "This is something we've been waiting for over the last 10 years."

Baumgartner is the director of the organization, A Moment of Hope. This group, is an evangelical, Christian outreach to women arriving at Columbia's Planned Parenthood that provides ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, and prayer out of their R.V.

The organization says they are looking forward to what comes next in the state.

"We're hoping that South Carolina will soon ban abortion entirely," Baumgartner says. "Until then, we will keep praying that the Heartbeat Act will be reinstated."

Around 5 p.m. Friday, a protest coordinated by Planned Parenthood took place in front of the State House.

Barbara Brothers says she was motivated to protest because she remembers a time before Roe v. Wade.

"I graduated high school in 1973 and Roe v. Wade was there for my entire adult life," Brothers explained. "I do remember a time when abortion was not legal and I remember hearing some horror stories, I just can't believe we're going back 50 years."

Men, women, children, and people from all sexualities and gender identities were at the protest, and were given a platform to speak.

"I don't deserve to feel like this, we deserve protection, we deserve to have human rights, we deserve to have life the way we want to," said one young woman.

Hundreds of people gathered right in front of the steps to the state house and were there for more than two hours.

"Not every abortion that is life-saving is known to be life-saving ahead of time, abortion is healthcare, abortion is a right, and I am not an incubator," said an individual who got up to speak.