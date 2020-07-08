103-year-old Muskegon woman gets first tattoo

Dorothy Pollack recently celebrated her birthday with cheeseburgers and cake.

A 103-year-old Muskegon woman is still crossing items off her bucket list.

Dorothy Pollack got her first tattoo this week: A little green frog on her forearm.

Her family said the tattoo artist did the design for free, and that Pollack is the oldest person he's ever tattooed.

Pollack recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. She said the key to living a long life is keeping busy. "I guess hard work," she said in June. "That's all I ever knew what to do."

The centenarian also went on her first motorcycle ride.

