109-year-old South Carolina State University alumna passes away

Richburg enjoyed a 40-year career as an elementary school teacher in both Clarendon and Berkeley counties, university officials said.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University alumna Mrs. Ethel Margaret Richburg died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 109, according to SC State University (SCSU) officials.

University officials made the announcement on Wednesday and offered its condolences to Richburg's family.

South Carolina State Interim President Alexander Conyers was among first grade pupils in Manning, South Carolina, and he was able visit with her on the occasion of her 109th birthday last September, officials said.

Richburg earned her bachelor’s degree from SC State as a nontraditional student in 1950 and a master’s degree in 1957, the same year her daughter received her undergraduate degree.

In 1994, Richburg was inducted into the Clarendon County Education Hall of Fame.

Richburg also worked the polls for every election for two decades.

When she turned 100 in 2012, Richburg was presented with the key to the city in Manning.