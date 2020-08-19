Bill Hall, founder of Halls Chophouse, passes away

Owner of Hall's Chophouse, Hall's Hospitality passed away unexpectedly

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bill Hall, founder and owner of Charleston-based Hall's Chophouse, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 19.

Hall started out in the hospitality business over forty years ago and opened the first Hall's Chophouse in Charleston, SC, in 2009. The upscale restaurant was known for quality service and steaks and expanded to locations in Greenville, Summerville and Columbia.

The family business included his wife Jeanne and sons Billy and Tommy.

The Halls also owned Slightly North Of Broad (S.N.O.B.), High Cotton and Hall's Signature Events in Charleston, and Rita's at Folly Beach.

Robbie Williams, Chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and owner of Columbia-based Lizard's Thicket, said Bill Hall was a great family guy and terrific restaurateur known for Southern hospitality. "He took it to another level," said Williams.

"Going to Charleston, it was special to go eat dinner (at Hall's Chophouse). One of the family members was always there," said Williams. "In my family, my father, like Bill, was our father and he was our boss. So I know exactly what the boys are going through. Not only did they lose their father, they've lost their boss, and -- if you work in a restaurant family -- you've lost your best friend."

Carl W. Blackstone, President and CEO, Columbia Chamber, said, “We are incredibly saddened by the sudden passing of Mr. Bill Hall. Bill redefined the concept of ‘southern hospitality’ and was gracious in all that he did. His legacy will be remembered not only by the extraordinary service that his family of restaurants provides, but by his generosity in our communities. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and his extended hospitality family.”

On the Hall's Chophouse Facebook page, the family posted:

"It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of our founder, leader, encourager and friend, Mr. Bill Hall. Mr. Hall died unexpectedly this morning. We are devastated.

Mr. Hall leaves a legacy that is hard to capture in this brief message. From the west coast of the United States to the east coast here in Charleston, Mr. Hall built opportunity for people, families and communities. His vision for the future always stretched us and made us better.