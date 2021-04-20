Body of South Carolina man recovered from Lake Lanier after three months

24-year-old victim went missing on April 18 after an afternoon boating with friends

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of 24-year-old Dorian Pinson has been recovered from Lake Lanier, in Hall County, Georgia, 86 days after he was reported missing.

Pinson and friends had rented a pontoon boat at the lake on April 18. The group attempted to go swimming but Pinson did not resurface. Pinson, a native of Greenville, SC, entered the 2018 NBA Draft and was an unrestricted free agent playing for international teams in Germany, Israel and Canada at the time of his death.

The extensive search for Pinson included the assistance of Richland County's Forensic K-9 unit that have been specially trained in human remains detection. Bruce's Legacy, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, provided advanced solar technology.