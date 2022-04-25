Cayce community rallies together in wake of tragic loss of fallen officer

The community of Cayce paid their respects Sunday in wake of the tragic loss of Officer Drew Barr overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — A community has been stunned to silence, mourning the loss of Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Barr was killed in the line of duty after responding to the scene of a domestic disturbance overnight Sunday.

“I’m speechless. I really am. With everything going on in the world, it’s awful," said Cayce resident Terri Hiott.

Hiott says she lives minutes away from the police station.

“I’ve seen him go by my house a million times and my heart just breaks for his family. These guys go out every day for us. They put their lives on the line," said Hiott.

At police headquarters, Barr's patrol vehicle was brought outside and became a memorial with people putting flowers on the car. Community members also showed their support to the department by bringing flowers and donuts for his fellow officers.

They also wrote messages sharing thoughts and prayers to the department.

“This officer deserved to go home to his family today after his shift and somebody decided that that was not going to be possible," said Cayce-area resident Brian Pena.

The department's flag was placed at half-staff. Cayce firefighters paid their respects with a moment of silence and laid one of their helmets on the hood of the vehicle. Community members offered their condolences to Barr's loved ones.