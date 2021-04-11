Remaining charges dropped against former Richland County recreation director

Based on the outcome of trial, SC Attorney General's Office drops charges against James Brown III

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General's Office has dismissed all remaining charges against former Richland County Recreation Commissioner James Brown III, based on the outcome of a recent trial.

The office had been prosecuting the cases against Brown but announced this week they will no longer pursue the case.

Brown was in charge of the commission from 2010 to 2016. Charges of third degree attempted criminal sexual conduct were brought against him in 2014 by a female coworker who alleged Brown grabbed her arm and forcefully tried to pull her into his office bathroom. A jury trial in November 2021 found in favor of Brown.

With his exoneration, the Attorney General's Office decided to dismiss charges of intimidation of a witness, and three charges of misconduct in office.

Brown was first indicted on a criminal charge in 2016 and announced his retirement from the agency a short time later. After he first faced charges in 2016, four board recreation board members resigned and all but one of the others were removed by then-Governor Nikki Haley.