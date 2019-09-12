CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video first aired on May 10, 2019.

Charlotte native and attorney Cheslie Kryst represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2019 competition in Atlanta on Sunday -- and made it to the Top 10. Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was crowned Miss Universe 2019.

Kryst earned her bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina's Honors College, then a law degree and MBA at Wake Forest University. She then went on to become a civil litigation attorney, doing pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates.

In the final round of the Miss USA 2019 competition, she said she was glad to be competing in Nevada partly because it's the first and only state in the nation with female majorities in both houses of the state legislature.

The 28-year-old is a former Division I athlete, according to the Miss Universe website, and runs a fashion blog that focuses on workwear for women. She will continue to spend her reign as Miss USA living in New York City, until she crowns her successor in 2020.

