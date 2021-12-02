x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
People

LaMarr Hoyt -- Columbia resident, American League Cy Young Award winner -- dead at 66

Hoyt played for the Chicago White Sox, went 98-68 in eight years with majors
Credit: AP
FILE - Chicago White Sox, right hander LaMarr Hoyt fires one to the plate in the first inning of the first game of the American League playoffs against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1983.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LaMarr Hoyt, who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66.

The White Sox announced his death on Wednesday. The team said he died Monday in Columbia, South Carolina, following a lengthy illness. 

Hoyt went 98-68 with a 3.99 ERA in eight years in the majors. He also had 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts and 10 saves. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was the 1985 All-Star Game MVP, pitching three innings of one-run ball in the National League’s 6-1 victory over the AL. That year with San Diego was the only All-Star selection of his career. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Hometown Hero: Emma Gardner