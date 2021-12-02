LaMarr Hoyt -- Columbia resident, American League Cy Young Award winner -- dead at 66

Hoyt went 98-68 with a 3.99 ERA in eight years in the majors. He also had 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts and 10 saves. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was the 1985 All-Star Game MVP, pitching three innings of one-run ball in the National League’s 6-1 victory over the AL. That year with San Diego was the only All-Star selection of his career.