Country music star, American Idol winner gives back to school music programs

Laine Hardy coming to Columbia for free concert, donating instruments to local middle school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Country music star and American Idol winner Laine Hardy will be in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, to support Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit that champions music education in K-12 schools across 48 states.

While he is in town, Hardy will perform a free concert 8-9 p.m. at Wild Wings Cafe, 729 Lady St., after visiting Heyward Gibbes Middle School and the University of South Carolina.

Around 11:30 a.m. at Heyward Gibbes, Hardy will be delivering instruments for the school's music program and playing for the students.

"Growing up in a town with a population of 2000, our schools didn’t have much of a music education program so I had to figure it out on my own with the help of my family,” said 21-year-old Hardy, a native of Livingston, Louisiana, who picked up his first guitar at age six. “It’s really important to me to help nurture the artists of tomorrow…”

After Heyward Gibbes, Hardy will visit the University of South Carolina around 2:30 p.m..