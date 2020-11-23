Dolly Parton documentary film to stream free on Facebook

The world premiere of a new documentary film on Doll Parton and the imagination library is two weeks away!
The move is called "The Library That Dolly Built."
The premiere was set to be in theaters this spring. But because of COVID-19, It will be shown exclusively on Facebook for free.
It's a change that will directly benefit Dolly's non-profit.
And if you don't want to wait until December, you can watch dolly star in her new Christmas movie-- called "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" right now on Netflix!