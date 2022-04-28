Funeral arrangements announced for Newberry Deputy Janna Longshore

Deputy Longshore died after a three-year battle with stage four lung cancer

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office has released information regarding funeral arrangements for Deputy Janna Longshore.

Longshore, who had been in Newberry County law enforcement for five years and become the first woman to ever serve on the county SWAT team, died following a three-year battle with stage four lung cancer.

The Longshore family announced funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College. Burial with police honors will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, 2699 College St., Newberry.