Lancaster Sheriff searching for missing 59-year-old man

Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., has been missing from his Heath Springs, South Carolina, home since Sunday, November 21, 2021

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old man.

Thomas Edward Hannah, Jr., was reported missing Sunday, November 21, 2021. Hannah was last seen at his home at 4184 Kershaw Camden Highway in Heath Springs, South Carolina, around 1 p.m.

Authorities were notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and items believed to belong to Hannah were found along a railroad track behind Hannah's home.

Hannah is described as 5'4" tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a light brown mustache and facial hair, shoulder length hair parted in the middle, and visible tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.