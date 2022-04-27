Newberry County mourns passing of Deputy Sheriff

Newberry County Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was a more than five year veteran on the force

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster announced the passing of a beloved member of his staff on Wednesday, April 27.

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore, a more than five year veteran with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, passed away after a "valiant fight" against cancer.

Sheriff Foster posted on his personal Facebook page that Longshore was "deeply loved by her family, both of blood and blue, and was committed to the people of Newberry County."

Longshore, says Foster, attended high school and college with his children and was a friend of the family. " I not only looked at her as one of our Deputies," he said, "but as one of my children."