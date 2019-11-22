LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Priscilla Boyle of Little Rock is celebrating her 105th birthday, and has done nothing but spread a message of love since her birth in 1914.

We first met up with Priscilla last year on her 104th birthday, where she shared her secret to living a long life.

"Obedience."

She spent this year, not unlike the last, surrounded by friends and family talking about their favorite memories and lessons they've learned alongside the matriarch that is Priscilla Boyle.

