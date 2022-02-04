Former Richland County sheriff's deputy passes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Corporal Dale Salmond, a recent retiree from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, passed away on Thursday from complications due to COVID-19.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced Salmond's passing on social media. The 53-year-old corporal, a cancer survivor, began his career with RCSD in January 1999 and served in various capacities before his retirement as Patrol Corporal in October 2021.
Fellow law enforcement officers also posted remembrances of Salmond Friday morning.
"Dale was one of those special individuals that always brightened your day. He was always smiling and loved being a Sheriff’s Deputy," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. "Dale was a good cop but a great person. We will never forget him.”
Corporal Salmond's son Braylyn continues his father's law enforcement legacy by serving with the City of Columbia Police Department.