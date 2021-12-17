Here's why Michael B. Jordan was at Fort Jackson

The actor spent time at the Columbia, South Carolina Army base to gain experience for his role in 'A Journal for Jordan.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you had an eagle eye around this time last year, you might have spotted actor Michael B. Jordan in the Columbia area.

Jordan was visiting Fort Jackson around Christmas 2020 in order to get first-hand experience in Army Basic Combat Training and the role drill sergeants play in transforming a civilian into a soldier for his starring role in Sony Pictures' 'A Journal for Jordan.'

The movie, directed by Denzel Washington, is based on the real-life story of 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King who kept a journal for his newborn son while being deployed with the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Division to Iraq in 2006.

King was killed in action by an improvised explosive device (IED).