Devin Davis was shot to death on October 1, 2020, in Sumter, South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for any information surrounding the murder of Devin T. Davis.

Davis was shot to death shortly past 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Nicole Lane, a few blocks off North Main Street, on October 1, 2020.