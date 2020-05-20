COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new piece of public art honoring the memory of local artist Anastasia Chernoff has been unveiled in Columbia's Vista entertainment district.

"Her Heart," an oversized anatomical depiction of the human heart, was created by Clay Wooten out of metal wire and covered in sparkling lavender paint.

Chernoff was a prominent Columbia-based artist and gallerist that passed away in December 2016. The sculpture was made possible by contributions from Chernoff’s friends and family, and in partnership with the Congaree Vista Guild.

Wooten, a friend of the Chernoff family, said, “I wanted to create something that would capture her spirit and leave an impression as she always did. She helped me and so many other artists get their start here in Columbia and I will be forever grateful for that.”

The sculpture is located in the median on the 900 block of Senate Street, not far from the “Gong in the Vista,” a piece dedicated to Marvin Chernoff, an avid supporter of the city of Columbia whom Anastasia was married to for many years.

One Columbia maintains a directory of the city's public art at publicart.onecolumbia.com

