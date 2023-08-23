Apartment living and pet ownership: Can they go together?

Dog lovers who don't live in a home may wonder if their pets will have a happy and healthy home without a backyard. News19’s Erin Walker met with the experts.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Living in an apartment with a dog is not only possible, but can also be enjoyable. Here's how you can make it work, according to the experts.

First off, consider the breed.

Michael Sniezek is the general manager at Final Victory Animal Rescue. He says choosing a dog with the right temperament and energy level for apartment living is key.

“If I’m a 9-to-5 worker, working six days a week, and I go home and sit on my couch and watch TV, I’m not going to get a working breed dog that grew up running 50 miles a day herding sheep.”

Olive is an American pit bull mix at Final Victory. Sniezek says she would be a great candidate for apartment living due to her laid-back and quiet personality.

Regular exercise does remain vital, though. "Taking the dog out, spending time with it, and giving it the enriching life that it needs. Mental stimulation, in my opinion, is more important than physical stimulation sometimes because it gives the dog stuff to do,” said Sniezek.

Consistency and patience are key to housetraining your furry friend. Sniezek notes, "It’s routines. As long as they’re on that routine, they’ll know what to expect, and they’ll be happy with that.”

A common misconception about owning a pet is that you won't have enough time. Final Victory Animal Rescue disagrees. “I promise you, your dog is much happier having you work 8–10 hours a day and coming home and seeing you at the end of the day than it would be sitting in a shelter,” said Sniezek.